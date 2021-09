AHOY! Bill Kristol: People in My Circle Who Voted for Biden Don’t Expect to Support Him Again.

Flashback: Bill Kristol declares Joe Biden ‘the simple answer’ for beating Trump.

Given Biden’s rapidly declining faculties, that was quite a Freudian slip from Kristol.

Related: Bill Kristol and the political defector grift. Since the days of Richard Nixon, you can make a very good living in the DNC-MSM media bubble by being a prominent Republican who never votes for Republicans.