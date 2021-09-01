September 1, 2021

PRESIDENT BIDEN AND THE REPUBLIC’S CABARET MOMENT. “The US President, supported by his chorus of back up singer dancers, has in the most direct and theatrical way imaginable, performed one of the most revealing some and dance numbers that exposes the thinking, outlooks, conceits, ambitions, and objectives of the institutions through through which the population of this Republic are led by those human beings that populate its machinery of state . . . The life of this Republic, it seems, ‘is a Cabaret, old chum’ (part of the lyrics of the finale of this musical) but sadly without the choreography of Bob Fosse to add just the right among of physical and performative subtext. Compare the lyrics of Cabaret’s ‘Mein Liebe Herr’ to those just performed by the core of leadership of the United States.”