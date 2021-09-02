September 2, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: The Actual Number of Afghan Allies Evacuated Leaves the Biden Administration Flailing.“New numbers on how many Afghan allies (translators, intel operatives, etc.) actually got out are exposing the reality of just how much of a boondoggle this was. While the administration has touted the total numbers of evacuees as some kind of vindication for their strategic and tactical blunders, it appears that most of those people were not former US military allies at all. In fact, while only 5,400 or so Americans were brought to safety, only about 8,500 SIV holders were rescued, with the vast majority left behind.”