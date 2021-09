DON’T GET COCKY: Democrats Running Scared in California Recall. “Backed by Gingrich? Newt Gingrich? He may be the most irrelevant Republican in California. Newsom is so scared of being recalled that he calls out a turn-of-the-century Republican speaker of the house? What’s next? A warning about Barry Goldwater?”

Flashback (From Ed): Remy: It Wasn’t Me (Shaggy Parody).