September 1, 2021

JIM TREACHER: 8/31 Is the New 9/10.

In the weeks and months after the September 11 terror attacks, there was a lot of talk about “9/10 thinking” and “a 9/10 mentality.” Americans had been too complacent, we realized. We ignored all the warning signs that the attack was imminent. We were so blind. We dropped our guard. In retrospect, we had been foolish, but it wouldn’t happen again. A hard, painful lesson learned.

Or not.

Listening to that angry old man yelling at me yesterday, as if somehow it was my fault he completely botched the Afghanistan withdrawal, it sure felt like a return to 9/10.