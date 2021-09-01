September 1, 2021

BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE: Meghan McCain: I don’t recognize this Joe Biden. “One has to wonder now whether the scales have fallen from the eyes of all of the McCains. Biden nominated Meghan’s mother Cindy to be an ambassador to the UN’s Agencies for Food and Agriculture. This disgrace in Afghanistan should have a number of honorable people seeking an exit from Biden’s administration. Will Mrs. McCain continue to seek confirmation? Will Biden pull the nomination after Meghan’s public criticism? Stay tuned.”