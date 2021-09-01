September 1, 2021

NO ILLUSIONS ON KABUL BELOW THE MILLEY RANKS: Just the News (JTN) has copies of damning — for Biden — text messages from U.S. military commanders on the scene at the Kabul Airport and private parties trying to evacuate Americans.

“‘We are f*cking abandoning American citizens,’ an Army colonel assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division wrote Sunday in frustration in a series of encrypted messages that detailed the failed effort to extricate a group of American citizens, hours before the last U.S. soldiers departed Afghanistan,” JTN reports.