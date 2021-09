HARD EVIDENCE THAT “CANCEL CULTURE” IN ACADEMIA IS, IN FACT, AS BAD AS YOU THINK. FIRE’s new report found that an alarming 74 percent(!) of the 426 campaigns found that targeted college faculty for their expression resulted in punishment.

Also, in extremely related news, FIRE has launched a Faculty Legal Defense Fund to provide lawyers, at no cost, to public college faculty members targeted for their expression. Know someone like that? Send them our way!