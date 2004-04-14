August 31, 2021

RIDE THE MICHAEL MOORE RECURSION!

● Shot: Michael Moore After Afghanistan Evacuation: Time to Defend America ‘Against Our Own Domestic Taliban.’

With regards to the so-called “domestic Taliban” Moore was referring to, the filmmaker did not elaborate and wasn’t nearly as blunt as he was earlier this month when he compared Christian conservatives to the Taliban. Moore likened oppressive Islamic law to “how a lot of Southern Baptists want it to be” in America and classifying both Christians and the members of the jihadist organization as “religious nuts.”

—Breitbart.com yesterday.

● Chaser: “The Iraqis who have risen up against the occupation are not ‘insurgents’ or ‘terrorists’ or ‘The Enemy.’ They are the REVOLUTION, the Minutemen, and their numbers will grow — and they will win….I oppose the U.N. or anyone else risking the lives of their citizens to extract us from our debacle…the majority of Americans supported this war once it began and, sadly, that majority must now sacrifice their children until enough blood has been let that maybe — just maybe — God and the Iraqi people will forgive us in the end.”

—Michael Moore, April 14, 2004.