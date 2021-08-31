«
August 31, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Sohrab Ahmari on America’s Woke Bacha Bazi. We looked the other way when our allies in Afghanistan molested boys. Pay attention as the sexual revolution seeks to enlist your children here in America.

