August 31, 2021

A STATISTICAL ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 BREAKTHROUGH INFECTIONS AND DEATHS:

Sadly, people die each year. In 2019, the National Safety Council used data from the National Center for Health Statistics to estimate the odds of various lifetime causes of death, including (among others) heart disease, cancer, pedestrian incidents, and drowning. Heart disease, cancer, and other chronic lower respiratory diseases constituted some of the highest causes of death in 2019 (with odds of 1 in 6, 1 in 7, and 1 in 27, respectively).

There were many other causes of death albeit occurring at much lower frequencies. For example, motor vehicle crashes were associated with a 1 in 103 odds of dying, gun assaults were associated with a 1 in 289 odds of dying, and hornet wasp and bee stings were associated with a 1 in 59,507 odds of dying.

NSC Injury Facts, “Preventable Deaths: Odds of Dying,” https://injuryfacts.nsc.org/all-injuries/preventable-death-overview/odds-of-dying/ (accessed August 4, 2021).

In Chart 4, we compare the odds of a fully vaccinated person dying from COVID-19 to the odds of various other causes of death (as estimated by the National Safety Council).