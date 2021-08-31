«
»

August 31, 2021

FOR NOW: California Vaccine Verification Bill Dies for Now. “If passed, the bill would have required all employers, public or private, to have their employees show proof of vaccination or submit to a weekly COVID-19 test.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:49 pm
