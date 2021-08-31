August 31, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: ABC Just Did Something Unthinkable to Commander of Marine Company Hit by Kabul Suicide Attack.

Apparently, ABC thought it was a very touching Facebook post as well. So, they did something unthinkable, according to Paul Szoldra, the editor in chief of Task and Purpose, and Duffel Blog. They stole the post, used Capt. Ball’s name and published it as an op-ed by him, titled “My fallen Marines will always be my heroes: Opinion.” They even created an “author” profile for him on their website. All without his permission.

Layers and layers of fact checkers and plagiarizers.