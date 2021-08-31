August 31, 2021

IN OTHER UK NEWS, NHS READIES ITSELF FOR SLEW OF FOOD POISONING CASES: British government to ban single-use plastic utensils.

Look, what authority do they have to do this? What population, in their right minds still believes in the global warming scam after the demonstration of insanity and incompetence of the last two years?

I don’t know what “experts” are good for or at at this point, but it’s not either minding global health or the health of their own populations. They seem to be amazeballs at making up crazed computer models and sticking to them buckle and tongue come hell or immiseration though.

I say it’s time for all of them to get a good heave-ho. And, oh, yeah, people of the UK, the US got the Ho. Ready and waiting. (And she makes everyone sane want to heave. And hurl.)