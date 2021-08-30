August 30, 2021

FREUD CALL IT DISPLACEMENT: CNN’s Brian Stelter: Shouldn’t Press Cover Climate Change More Than Afghanistan?

Err, no. But just to play along, let’s start with this:

As the Daily Caller noted in 2016, “Dem Party Platform Calls For Prosecuting Global Warming Skeptics.” And this sort of unnecessary binge flying looks like awfully skeptical behavior from someone whose network had concurrently CNN scheduled a seven hour climate town hall for 2020 Dem candidates and now wants to cover climate change more than Afghanistan.

But then, as Forbes columnist Michael Shellenberger wrote around that same time, “The Real Reason They Behave Hypocritically On Climate Change Is Because They Want To.”

(Classical reference in headline.)