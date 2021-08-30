August 30, 2021

«
UNEXPECTEDLY: Biden breaks promise to ‘stay’ in Afghanistan until every American evacuated. “Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced Monday evening that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown in the country, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain. McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said some American citizens who wanted to leave Afghanistan remain in country. ‘We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out,’ he said.”

