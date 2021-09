AGGRAVATING THE BABY BUST: Study: Birth rates decline in U.S., western Europe during pandemic. “These declines, related at least partly to the COVID-19 pandemic, are as much as 50% higher than those reported during the ‘Great Recession’ of 2008-09 and comparable to the drops during the 1918-19 flu pandemic, according to the researchers.”

Well, Covid’s much milder than the 1918 flu, but the reaction has been much more extreme.