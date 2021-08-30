August 30, 2021

DON SURBER: The Harvey Weinstein-ed news. “While the news readers and guests on ‘Today,’ ‘CBS This Morning,’ and ‘Good Morning Amderica’ were condemning Harvey Weinstein for trading sex for movie roles, the shows themselves had for years anchors or bosses who were mistreating. The predators were Matt Lauer at NBC, Charlie Rose at CBS and PBS, and Michael Corn, the senior executive producer of GMA at ABC. . . . Mind you, all the while the lefty morning shows were promoting the feminist agenda, each of these shows showcased women co-hosts.”