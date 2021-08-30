August 30, 2021

ALL THAT AND A BAG OF CHIPS: Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short. “Companies determined to keep factories open are trying to work around shortages by producing what they can, at the same time rising customer demand has cleaned out store shelves, dealer showrooms and distribution centers. As a result, manufacturers are amassing big inventories of unsold or incomplete products such as truck wheels and farm tractors. Companies that are used to filling orders quickly now have bulging backlogs of orders, waiting for scarce parts or green lights from customers willing to take deliveries.”