August 30, 2021

TERRORISM IS BACK. THANKS, JOE: Issues & Insights reminds us that it was Trump’s mean tweets, not Islamic Terrorism, that had the American elites panties in a wad. There was a reason for that – Trump destroyed ISIS in Iraq:

“Since then, the number of Islamic terrorist attacks worldwide has plunged. In the U.S., there have been only two acts of terrorism in the past four-plus years that were fueled by Islamic extremism. And in Gallup’s poll of top problems, terrorism stopped even registering. No one mentioned it in the July 2021 survey.

“Then Biden, in an eerie repeat of the Obama years, decided to pull troops out of Afghanistan against the advice of many, after which the country quickly fell to Taliban terrorists – despite Biden’s promise that this wouldn’t happen. And then ISIS suddenly re-emerged, this time called ISIS-K.”