JACK DUNPHY: Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Speaks (but Shouldn’t Have). “Understand that it is not only Byrd himself who will be accused in the wrongful death suit yet to be filed. His department will also be named when the suit is brought in the jurisdiction the plaintiffs choose, and in speaking with Holt, Byrd exposed some departmental deficiencies a jury may see as having contributed to Babbitt’s death.”