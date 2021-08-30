August 30, 2021

SPACE RACE II: China will study how to build a massive spacecraft over a half mile long. “The concept is outlined in a project document from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (in the attachment titled ‘Guide for major projects of the Ministry of Mathematical Sciences’), which describes how the organization is looking for proposals for constructing an ‘ultra-large spacecraft with a size of one kilometer,’ saying this goal represents ‘a major strategic aerospace equipment for the future use of space resources, exploration of the mysteries of the universe, and long-term living in orbit.'”