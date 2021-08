DEVELOPING: Hurricane Ida Makes Destructive Category 4 Landfall in Louisiana.

Related: Hurricane Ida Could Bring ‘complete and Utter Devastation’: Officials. “In an eerie coincidence, Sunday is exactly 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Louisiana, eventually killing 1,833 people and leaving millions homeless.”

Earlier: Ida might tell us if we learned anything from Katrina.