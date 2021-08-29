August 29, 2021

ONCE THERE WAS A GOP: Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson traces the steps by which what was once the party of Reagan, Coolidge and Lincoln has become an adjunct to the Washington Establishment. She’s not one to mince words:

“It’s not just Romney, Sasse, Murkowski, Collins, and the usual cast of “useful idiots” for the Democrat Party either. It’s Lindsey Graham telling you that he’s ‘getting to the bottom of things’ every night on cable TV for five years.

“It’s Kevin McCarthy getting caught renting rooms at the Frank Luntz Day Camp for Future OxyContin Lobbyists after being forced to remove the unpopular neocon gasbag Liz Cheney from GOP leadership even though McCarthy was the one who had elevated her in the first place. You simply can’t quantify that kind of stupidity.”

You need not agree with every particular to see that Robinson is warning the GOP base is near turning off the life-support.