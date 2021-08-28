August 28, 2021

WHY DOES THE TALIBAN REPORTEDLY WANT A U.S. DIPLOMATIC PRESENCE IN AFGHANISTAN? “Why the Biden administration would consider reopening the embassy doors in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, is a mystery. Most of us are old enough to remember another embassy attack on a similar anniversary. Many of the same geniuses who made the Sunday show rounds to tell us a YouTube video caused the attack on Benghazi hold positions of power in the Biden administration. These people would do anything to cover their incompetence and should not be trusted. The lights at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul went out on August 15. They should stay off. Under no circumstances should the United States legitimize the terrorist regime now in power. And the disastrous retreat to the Kabul airport and subsequent evacuation of Americans ‘who want to leave’ should be the last time our nation negotiates with or relies in any way on the Taliban.”