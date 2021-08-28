August 28, 2021

DON SURBER: To Survive, We Must Fire Them All.

The survival of America depends on firing them all. The good, the bad, and the indifferent must all go because we must send a clear signal to the mediocrities running the military and the Department of State.

The message must be failure gets you canned.

We failed 20 years ago to do so, and it cost us dearly.

9/11 resulted in no firings. Instead of dismissing the people in charge of an intelligence community that failed the nation, Bush 43 appointed a 9/11 commission, which included many of the people responsible for the 9/11 whiff. The commission was a bipartisan circle jerk and coverup. After months of interviews, it concluded that the FBI and CIA had “not well served” Presidents Clinton and Bush.

No shit, Sherlock.

Contrast and compare to FDR’s response to the REAL Pearl Harbor.