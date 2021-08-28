August 28, 2021

AFGHANISTAN IS BIDEN’S SLAUGHTERHOUSE: Who knew His Fraudulency would become the procurement chief for the Taliban. If you doubt that, consider this Issues & Insights:

“The country is now a modern arms bazaar, overflowing with designed-to-kill equipment for the Taliban to use on Americans and anyone else they choose to murder, or sell to unsavory characters who want to massacre Westerners. Remaining in Afghanistan after the U.S. quits will be nearly 76,000 military vehicles, 208 American airplanes and helicopters, and almost 600,000 arms.”