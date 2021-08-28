August 28, 2021

HOW ABOUT “SHUT UP, BAIZUO!” Brandeis University expands list of ‘oppressive’ words and phrases to avoid using.

If you’re at Brandeis University and want to tell someone they’re “killing it” or to follow a “rule of thumb,” you better bite your tongue.

The phrases, among many others, are considered violent according to a recently expanded “suggested language list” put together by the Prevention, Advocacy and Resource Center at the Waltham university.

Instead of “killing it,” the group recommends saying “great job” because, “If someone is doing well, there are other ways to say so without equating it to murder.”

The phrase “rule of thumb” should be replaced with “general rule,” because the saying allegedly comes from an old British law allowing men to beat their wives with sticks no wider than their thumb.

But even Brandeis concedes that “no written record of this law exists today.”