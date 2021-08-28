August 28, 2021

THE NEW SPACE RACE: China researching challenges of kilometer-scale ultra-large spacecraft. “The National Natural Science Foundation of China has outlined a five-year project for researchers to study the assembly of ultra-large spacecraft. Scientists are being directed to meet the ‘urgent need’ for the construction of ultra-large spacecraft. Preliminary research is to include studying the challenges of developing lightweight structures and subsequent on-orbit assembly and control.”

Orion is the key. If the Chinese beat us to this, don’t say you weren’t warned.