August 28, 2021

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? The coming Afghan refugee crisis: “If you attempted to remove every person from Afghanistan who has worked with and for the US government and their families, [former Trump advisor Stephen Miller] said, ‘you’re looking at probably somewhere in the realm of a million people. I don’t know many people who think the United States can accept a million people on airplanes from Afghanistan into our communities, and there won’t be any second- or third-order effects of that,’ Miller said.”