August 27, 2021

OUR CURRENT MILITARY LEADERSHIP IS GARBAGE: Marine officer relieved of duty after calling out senior leaders about Afghanistan: “I am willing to throw it all away to say to my senior leaders, ‘I demand accountability,'” Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said in a video message. “Did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone’? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We completely messed this up’?”

Where’s “warrior monk” Jim Mattis in all of this?

