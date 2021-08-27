August 27, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
DEVELOPING: Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole by California board after two of RFK’s sons say they support his release.
UPDATE: More details here: Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan granted parole.
