August 28, 2021

ALWAYS THE LAST TO KNOW: New York magazine’s shocking revelation: The liberal media are biased!

In defending President Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan, New York magazine’s Eric Levitz has come to an earth-shaking revelation. You ready? The liberal media are biased. They “manufactured” the crisis.

Levitz is shocked, shocked to discover that “straight news” stories in the New York Times are laden with judgmental adjectives and the writers’ own opinions.