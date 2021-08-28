August 28, 2021

MICHAEL BYRD IS A HERO FOR KILLING ASHLI BABBITT, HAVE YOU NOT HEARD HIM SAY? “Ask yourself: when was the last time you celebrated a cop for killing an unarmed man or woman? If your answer is ‘never’ — which is likely — why have you made an exception for Ashli Babbitt? Before you answer, hopefully, NBC can explain its doubled standard. So keep all of this in mind as Michael Byrd makes the rounds on CNN, ABC, NBC, and CBS, and then gets rich off a tell-all book. Byrd will have a lot to tell, by the way. He’s been a victim for years. Just ask him.”