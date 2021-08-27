August 27, 2021

JIM TREACHER: On Second Thought, Keep Biden Away from the Cameras. “Biden blamed Trump for his own failures, and then tried to get a reporter to blame Trump, but the reporter wouldn’t knock over the straw man like he was instructed. So then Biden sank his head in… I dunno, despair? Frustration? The urgent need for a quick nap? Who knows. But it’s not the sort of thing I want to see from the Commander-in-Chief at a time like this. The press isn’t Biden’s enemy. The Taliban is. Just imagine being one of these military commanders trying to tell Biden anything he doesn’t want to hear. It’s impossible. He just shuts down like you saw there.”