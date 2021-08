AMERICANS STEPPING UP WHEN OFFICIALDOM HAS FAILED: US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies. “With the Taliban growing more violent and adding checkpoints near Kabul’s airport, an all-volunteer group of American veterans of the Afghan war launched a final daring mission on Wednesday night dubbed the ‘Pineapple Express’ to shepherd hundreds of at-risk Afghan elite forces and their families to safety, members of the group told ABC News.”