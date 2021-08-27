August 27, 2021

I THINK THE EXCUSES ARE BEGINNING TO TAKE SHAPE:

“Biden is a stubborn guy,” one former Obama-administration foreign-policy official told me, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk more freely. “Sometimes he does not want to hear what he knows he doesn’t like … If the problem here was mostly not hearing what he didn’t want to hear and telling everyone to shut up and go away when they told him things he didn’t want to hear, that’s not the intelligence community’s fault.”

Sorry, won’t fly. Nobody resigned in protest. Nobody even leaked that Biden was ignoring advice. And the “Intelligence Community” didn’t predict the rapid collapse of the Afghan government. Can’t pin it all on the dotard in the White House — who the “Intelligence Community” worked hard, and illicitly, to put there anyway. You guys own this disaster, all the way down.