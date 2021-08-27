August 27, 2021

SAME GOVERNMENT THAT GAVE BLACKHAWK HELICOPTERS AND MACHINE GUNS TO THE TALIBAN: ATF Targets Stabilizing Braces. “In June, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) published a notice of proposed rulemaking that would make nearly all firearms configured with a pistol stabilizing brace subject to the National Firearms Act, requiring taxation and registration of millions of lawfully acquired firearms. The proposal represents a dramatic shift in ATF treatment of pistol-stabilizing braces.”