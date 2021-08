COULD ROBERT F. KENNEDY’S CONVICTED ASSASSIN SOON BE A FREE MAN?

The man who shot and killed Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, Sirhan Sirhan, could be a free man as of Friday, with prosecutors reportedly saying they won’t oppose his parole petition.

The 77-year-old spent the past 53 years in prison in California. He is scheduled to face the California parole board on Friday for the 16th time.