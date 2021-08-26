August 26, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Harvard’s new chaplain is an atheist and ‘Good Without God.’

Despite his disbelief in any higher power, Harvard chaplains felt Epstein — author of the book “Good Without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe” — was a good choice for the position due to young people’s increasing lack of religiosity.

“There is a rising group of people who no longer identify with any religious tradition but still experience a real need for conversation and support around what it means to be a good human and live an ethical life,” Epstein, who grew up in a Jewish home, told the New York Times in an interview published Thursday.

“We don’t look to a god for answers,” he added. “We are each other’s answers.”

Which sounds like a paraphrase of Obama’s “We are the ones we’ve been waiting for” solipsism.