August 26, 2021

BREAKING: Kabul Airport Under Terror Attack, Reported Suicide Bombing.

Also breaking: Chaos and Confusion at the Kabul Airport as the 82nd Airborne Begins Evacuation Ahead of Schedule.

More: American Allies Halt Flights From Kabul.

And another update: 3 American Servicemen Reportedly Killed or Injured in Kabul Airport Suicide Attack.

Third update: Pentagon Confirms Multiple U.S. and Civilian Casualties At Kabul Airport.

GRAPHIC: Scenes of Terrorism in Kabul, Plus Brutal Reactions Against Biden.

