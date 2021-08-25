August 25, 2021

FEAR AND LOATHING IN DC: “As seems to be the norm now, there is nothing but fear and loathing displayed by the Administration and Congressional Majority when someone undertakes to expose the facts that they conceal on a daily basis. In this case, two Congressmen, Seth Moulton (D, MA) and Jim Meijer (R, MI) took a trip to Afghanistan to see for themselves what is happening there. . . . Clearly displaying the fear and loathing of those in power right now, Nancy Pelosi attacked the two congressmen. She’s busy carrying water for the President rather than doing her job as the leader of the House of Representatives. The quotes in this CBS News article make it pretty clear that the Speaker of the House and the President are in complete alignment aimed at preventing any independent truth seeking or oversight.”