BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES: I Commanded Afghan Troops This Year. We Were Betrayed. The real bad news is that they are covering a story that’s bad for Biden. “It’s true that the Afghan Army lost its will to fight. But that’s because of the growing sense of abandonment by our American partners and the disrespect and disloyalty reflected in Mr. Biden’s tone and words over the past few months.”