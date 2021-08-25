August 25, 2021
NBC NEWS’ RICHARD ENGEL SAYS BIDEN EVACUATING ON TALIBAN’S TIMETABLE IS ‘A MOMENT OF AMERICAN HUMILIATION.’
Since Engel can’t blame the Afghanistan debacle on the Bad Orange Republican Man, it’s a collective shame. (See also: response from American leftists over Roosevelt’s decision to intern Japanese-Americans during World War II.)
But does Engel view America’s humiliation on the world stage as a bad thing? Flashback to 2003: “In that April 12 CyberAlert I astutely observed that ‘Engel may be the only non-Arab reporter in Baghdad to have managed to find both universal love for Saddam Hussein up until early this week [when Baghdad fell] and universal hatred of the U.S. since his regime fell.’”