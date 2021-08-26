«
»

August 26, 2021

IT ONLY MATTERS WHEN THE NARRATIVE NEEDS IT TO MATTER: Does hate crime no longer matter? Two shocking attacks allegedly carried out by Muslims have not caused a storm. We need to talk about why.

And we all know why, don’t we?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.