August 25, 2021

THE TROLLING WILL CONTINUE UNTIL MORALE IMPROVES: Taliban vow to tackle Climate Change: Terror group sets out its eco credentials (presumably by taking Afghanistan back to the Middle Ages).

You’ll never get the admiration of Grauniad readers like that. Oh wait: Why Genghis Khan was good for the planet.

Related: And speaking of taking Afghanistan back to the Middle Ages: Afghanistan Now Facing ‘Humanitarian Disaster,’ Health System ‘Collapsing.’

Even the Taliban aren’t immune to the Bloomberg Syndrome.