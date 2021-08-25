August 25, 2021

EVER WONDER HOW FILIPINO AND PAKISTANI AMERICANS WOUND UP IN THE SAME “ASIAN AMERICAN” CLASSIFICATION, DESPITE HAVING NOTHING IN COMMON: If you would like to read a more academic and shorter preview of my forthcoming book on racial classification in the US, the final version of my article, The Modern American Law of Race, has been published and is available for download here.

By the way, the answer to the question above isn’t simply, “both groups are from Asia,” because Persians, Armenians, Turks, Arabs, and other “Asians” are classified as white, not Asian American.