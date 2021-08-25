August 25, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Joel Kotkin: Progressives Have Ruined California.

The very idea of a recall vote seemed absurd at first in California, this bluest of US states. Yet Californians’ surprisingly strong support for the removal of Democratic governor Gavin Newsom has resulted in precisely that, with the vote scheduled for 14 September. This reflects a stunning rejection of modern progressivism in a state thought to epitomise its promise.

Modern progressivism ruins everything it touches. That’s not an accident or a byproduct. The urge to ruin things is at the core of the modern progressive psyche. They want the outside world to be as filthy and dysfunctional as their internal world is.