August 24, 2021

ICYMI: President Biden isn’t inclined to fire any senior national security officials over the chaos in Kabul. Well, not “unless the situation drastically deteriorates or there’s significant loss of American life.”

I don’t think this will go well. And note this: “Dismissing national security advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin or CIA Director William Burns would be tantamount to admitting a mistake.”

Guys, everyone knows you made a mistake.