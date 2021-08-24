«
»

August 24, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Texas dad strips down to show support for mask mandates. “Mr. Akers, I understand — I believe you’re a swimmer — but if you would mind putting your pants back on for a comment, that would be appreciated.”

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:14 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.