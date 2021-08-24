August 24, 2021
IT’S COME TO THIS: Texas dad strips down to show support for mask mandates. “Mr. Akers, I understand — I believe you’re a swimmer — but if you would mind putting your pants back on for a comment, that would be appreciated.”
IT’S COME TO THIS: Texas dad strips down to show support for mask mandates. “Mr. Akers, I understand — I believe you’re a swimmer — but if you would mind putting your pants back on for a comment, that would be appreciated.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.